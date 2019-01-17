LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 21: Demonstrators attend the Women\'s March \"Power to the Polls\" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women\'s March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump\'s administration and to raise awareness for women\'s issues. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s going to be a busy weekend in Sacramento as more than 60,000 people are expected in the capital city over the holiday weekend.

The Women’s March is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Organizers recommend that participants arrive at least 45 minutes before the march at 10 a.m.

Participants will walk from Southside Park on T street, up 8th Street, and down Capitol Mall to end at the state capitol.

There will be speakers, music, and live performances on the North, West, and South sides of the Capitol building.

Here are the street closures for Saturday:

T Street between 6th and 8th streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

10th Street between N and L streets from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Police are recommending participants use alternate transportation methods such as regional transit, carpool, or reserved parking. Blue placard disabled parking, bus parking, large carpools, and ride-share drop off (Uber, Lyft, Taxi) will be in the parking lot under the W & X Freeway.

Interested participants are encouraged, but not required to register with the Sacramento Women’s March for planning purposes. More information about the event can be found on the Women’s March website.

On Monday, the March for the Dream will take place at the Oak Park Community Center at 3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The early portion of the walk called the Extra Mile, will gather community leaders at the center at 8:30 a.m.

The official march will begin at Sacramento City College at 9 a.m. Participants will march into downtown Sacramento and end at the Sacramento Convention Center for the Diversity Expo.

Street closures will occur during the following:

13th Avenue between Freeport Boulevard and Land Park Drive from 9:30 – 9:50 a.m.

Land Park Drive between 13th Avenue and Vallejo Way from 9:40 – 10 a.m.

Land Park Drive between Vallejo Way and Broadway from 9:50 – 10:10 a.m.

Broadway between 16 th and 10 th streets from 10:15 – 10:50 a.m.

and 10 streets from 10:15 – 10:50 a.m. 10 th Street between Broadway and L Street from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

Street between Broadway and L Street from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. L Street between 10 th and 13 th streets from 11– 11:30 a.m.

and 13 streets from 11– 11:30 a.m. 13th Street between L and J streets from 11:10 to 11:45 a.m.

For more information visit marchforthedream.org

Also on Monday, there will be a North Area March sponsored by the Roberts Family Development Center starting at 9:30 a.m. at Grant Union High School.

There will be one-lane closures throughout the march starting at 9:30 a.m. through to 12 p.m. The march will circle through neighborhoods in North Sacramento and end at Grant High for the Wellness Expo.

Lane closures will happen at the following locations: