ELK GROVE (CBS13) – One person has been detained following an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in the 8000 block of Orchard Loop Lane, according to a statement from the Elk Grove Police Department.

EGPD officer involved shooting in 8000 block of Orchard Loop Lane. All officers ok, suspect detained. Media staging at Orchard Loop Lane (north end) and Power Inn Rd. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 17, 2019

All officers are said to be OK.

This is an ongoing story.