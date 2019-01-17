SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – KOVR and KMAX television today named Marshall Harris as Sports Director, it was announced by Mike Dello Stritto, KOVR/KMAX News Director. Harris joins the stations from Philadelphia, where he spent the past decade with WCAU-TV, anchoring local sports and hosting regional sports shows.

“We look forward to having Marshall’s knowledge, passion, and experience help us make CBS13 Sports the leader in Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto,” Dello Stritto said. “Viewers and sports fans are going to love him.”

Harris joins the CBS13 sports team of Joe Musso and Sara Hodges, who have spent the last several months covering everything from the NFL to high school sports. The expanded team will tackle a wide range of sports, including live broadcasts of Sacramento River Cats baseball, Sacramento State football and more. They will also continue to be at the forefront of covering the resurgence of the Sacramento Kings.

“I’m beyond thrilled to come west to Sacramento! It’s great to catch a young Kings team on the rise and help expand CBS13’s sports coverage from high school to the pros,” said Marshall. “We’re going to have so much fun and I can’t wait to fully immerse myself into this community.”

Harris’s first day on air will be Thursday, January 17.