Group Calls Photo Of Murdered Officer Waving Thin Blue Line Flag Insensitive And RacistThe picture which has been shared across the country, shows Officer Corona waving a Thin Blue Line Flag to honor fallen law enforcement, but some groups say the flag is insensitive to people of color, even racist.

Sacramento Mayor Recommends People Leave Work Early Because Of StormAs a major storm rolls through the central valley there are many concerns about dangerous road conditions, flooding, and falling trees.

Davis Officer's Suspected Killer Was Not Legally Allowed To Own FirearmsThe man suspected of shooting and killing Davis police officer Natalie Corona was not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Blizzard Warning For Sierra Going Into Effect Wednesday AfternoonLight rain fell in some parts of Northern California Wednesday ahead of a Pacific storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds that could unleash mudslides at the site of the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Two Sex And The City Alum Join The Carrie Diaries

Tree Crashes Into Woodland Front Yard Crushing TruckIn Woodland, a large oak tree fell on a man's driveway, leaving a huge mess.

Reporter Attacked While Broadcasting Live On FacebookSomeone attacked the reporter while she was live on Facebook.

Shots Fired, Suspect Injured After Two Females Found Stabbed At Scene Of House FirePolice are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that injured a 43-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl.

School District To Drop Lunch Menus To 'Minimum Level’ During Government ShutdownA school district in North Carolina has announced it will have to revise lunch menus to a "minimum level" to "conserve food and funding."

Children’s Clothing Retailer Gymboree Reportedly Set To Close All StoresCalifornia-based children’s clothing company Gymboree is reportedly set to close all of its stores.