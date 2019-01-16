Daily List: 3 Things to Do — In Under 10 Minutes — To Live Longer
https://www.rd.com/health/wellness/things-under-10-minutes-live-longer/
Bangerter Financial
http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/
Crocker Kingsley Exhibition + Opening Reception
The Exhibition is January 11-February 23rd. Gallery Hours: Weds-Sat. 11-5, Sun, 12-4.
The Opening Reception is Saturday January 19th. Artist Lectures from 4pm-5pm, General reception with food, drinks, and live music: 5-8pm
Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St., Roseville, CA
bluelinearts.org
Mural Unveiling: ‘South Oak Park CalFresh Sign’
Thursday, January 17
3pm-4:30pm (unveiling at 3:10 PM – rain or shine)
Oak Park Art Garden
3834 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
Sacramento
https://www.facebook.com/events/217750809153727/
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
EMIGH HARDWARE
http://emigh.com/
One Inn, the Magnolia House
11275 Folsom Blvd.
Rancho Cordova
(916) 500-7980
http://magnoliahousecasino.com/
Rock & Brews Restaurant
200 Nut Tree Pkwy.
Vacaville
(707) 474-5039
http://www.rockandbrews.com