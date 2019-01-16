SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The popular breakfast spot Bacon and Butter is getting ready to open its second location.

The owner said a final inspection is needed on the new location on J Street in East Sacramento, and if all goes well the restaurant will be open within the next two weeks.

The restaurant’s current location is at 5913 Broadway in Tahoe Park.

The owners are hoping for a January opening date, for the J Street location, but said in a post on their website that they’ll just say it’s “coming soon.”

You can check for updates on the new location on Bacon and Butter’s website.