WOODLAND (CBS13) — The impact of the rain is being felt throughout the Sacramento area Tuesday afternoon. In Woodland, a large oak tree fell on a man’s driveway, leaving a huge mess.

Robert Wright said the crash was so loud he dove under his kitchen table. At first, he thought the loud noise was an earthquake… then he thought a plane had crashed into his home.

But when he went outside, he saw that the large oak tree in front of his house had fallen on his driveway, missing most of his home but crushing his pickup truck.

The tree damaged the roof and took a tractor clean up, but Wright says he’s just happy no one was hurt.

Contractors with the city of Woodland spent most of the day working to remove the tree. With the ongoing stormy weather, they say they are on standby for incidents like this.

“We try to prepare ourselves as best as possible. The company is on standby and everybody keeps their phones handy and ready to respond at any given notice,” said Rodney Morgan with West Coast Arborist.

More rain is expected for Wednesday, so issues like what Wright experienced is something homeowners should be on the lookout for as the rainy weather continues.