SACRAMENTO (AP) – Kings guard Iman Shumpert has been stopped from going into Portland’s locker room by arena and Trail Blazers security after Sacramento’s 115-107 victory Monday night.

Shumpert apparently was angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who set a hard screen in the second half.

“Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men,” Shumpert said. “Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That’s it.”

Late last night and early this morning he tweeted about the incident:

Nurkic shrugged it off.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” he said. “He’s going into retirement soon. I’m not going to worry about a guy who’s going into retirement soon.”

The 28-year-old Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. He later had to be walked to the bench by a teammate after arguing with someone on Portland’s bench.

