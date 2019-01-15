DAVIS (CBS13) – The man suspected of shooting and killing Davis police officer Natalie Corona was not legally allowed to own a firearm.

It all stemmed from a battery case last September.

Court records show Kevin Douglas Limbaugh was ordered to stay away from the Cache Creek Casino after allegedly punching his co-worker.

The 48-year-old also had to surrender any weapons and ammunition. He did hand over an AR-15 style rifle – but apparently got his hands on at least two handguns in recent months.

Police found two handguns after the shooting rampage that left Officer Corona dead last week.

Limbaugh was found dead in a home after the incident. He had apparently taken his own life.

A six-line, type-written letter was also found. Limbaugh claims in the letter that police have targeting him with “ultra sonic waves.”

“The Davis Police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore,” the letter reads.

Davis police say they have no record of him voicing the concerns he wrote in his letter.