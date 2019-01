SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California-based children’s clothing company Gymboree is reportedly set to close all of its stores.

The company expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week.

Most of Gymboree’s 900 stores are set to close, but the company is hoping to sell its high-end brand, Janie & Jack.

Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, previously filed for bankruptcy in June 2017.

There are about a half a dozen Gymboree stores or outlets in the greater Sacramento area.