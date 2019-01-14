VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The suspect in a stabbing has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after shots were fired in a Vacaville neighborhood Monday night. This after two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds at the scene of a house fire earlier that evening.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Alderwood Way. The house was reportedly engulfed by flames.

When police officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl with stab wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A four-year-old child was also found with burn injuries and was transported to a burn unit in Sacramento, according to police.

Officers found the suspect, 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland in the area of Mason Street and Depot Street after a couple hours of searching the area. During the contact with Holland, a police K-9 was injured and shots were fired.

Police said both the suspect and the K-9 were transported for medical treatment. Both received medical treatment. Their conditions were unknown as of 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Some areas near Mason St. and Depot St. are currently closed due to the ongoing investigation and may be closed through the night. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The investigation into the shooting and the incident beforehand are still ongoing and in the preliminary stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.