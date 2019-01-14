Reporter Attacked While Broadcasting LiveSomeone attacked the reporter while she was live on Facebook.

Monday's Show Info (11/14/19)

A Very Special Good Day Sacramento DebutWho's the mystery man joining the Good Day Sacramento team tomorrow??

Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell Fired After Apparent MLK Jr. Slur Calls Incident 'Simple Misunderstanding'A TV meteorologist who was fired after being accused of using an on-air racial slur said he simply "jumbled" his words during the broadcast.

Officials: Teacher Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principal's PartyDamage to the park totaled more than $2,300, including grills and tables that had to be replaced.

Trespasser Caught On Camera Licking DoorbellThis suspect apparently doesn’t like to “ring” doorbells.

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

Problem Intersection Causes Headaches For Neighbors As They Near 25 Accidents At Same LocationIt's been the site of repeated crashes for years, and now a stretch of road in Citrus Heights is leaving neighbors feeling helpless.

3 Big Trucks Involved In Fatal Crash On Highway 99 Near StocktonA big rig driver was killed in an early morning crash involving two big rigs and a silage truck near Stockton on Tuesday.

Charity Pays Off Corporal Singh's Mortgage, Starts College Fund For Infant SonIn addition to paying off the family's home, the foundation also raised $50,000 in education money for Singh's 5-month-old son.