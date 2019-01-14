Daily List: It’s National Clean Off Your Desk Day! 3 Reasons To Tackle This Today
https://www.monster.com/career-advice/article/6-reasons-clean-your-desk-0111
Dunkin’ Northern California
https://www.dunkindonuts.com/
Monica Fay
Professional Organizer
Totally Normal Chaos
310.571.5768
http://www.totallynormalchaos.com
http://www.instagram.com/msmonicafay
Good News Lodi Live
http://www.GoodNewsLodiLive.com
OVER 40 HEALTH MISTAKES:
1. You think you’re taking care of your heart. But you’re not!
2. Ignoring mouth breathing.
3. For guys only (and the people who love them!): Ignoring your leaking, dribbling and urgent bathroom dashes.
4. You’re not making a much-needed oil change.
5. You’re not taking walking seriously.
https://jonnybowden.com/
The Doggie Bag
1070 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville
916.789.WOOF
https://www.thedoggiebag.com/