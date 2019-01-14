SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All California school districts would need to have full-day kindergarten by the 2021-22 school year if a new bill becomes law.

Currently, districts who offer kindergarten can enroll children in a half-day program. Assembly Bill 197 would change that by requiring districts to provide a “full‑day kindergarten (that) is the same number of minutes per schoolday that is offered to pupils in 1st grade.”

According to the bill language, “Full-day kindergarten should provide time to meet the developmentally based instructional needs of the whole child. It should encompass all curricular areas, including visual and performing arts and physical education, as outlined in the state-adopted curriculum frameworks.”

READ ALSO: UC & CSU Students May Pay Tuition Based on Future Income

Schools with half-day kindergarten often offer a morning and afternoon session, which use the same classrooms. In order to address the lack of space many of these schools would have if they were to switch to a full-day kindergarten program, the bill states: “full-day kindergarten must be a priority for school districts and reserving or obtaining space for the full-day kindergarten program must take precedence over all non-class requirements.”

Governor Gavin Newsom did address full-day kindergarten in his budget announcement last week saying he would like it to be offered statewide.