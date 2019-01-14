Reporter Attacked While Broadcasting Live On FacebookSomeone attacked the reporter while she was live on Facebook.

Sacramento Family Looking For Mystery Person Who Paid For Birthday Cake, Left Touching CardA family is asking for help in finding a mystery person who paid for a birthday cake in a random act of kindness.

A Very Special Good Day Sacramento DebutWho's the mystery man joining the Good Day Sacramento team tomorrow??

Inside The Mind Of An Accused Cop KillerAs for the shooter, many are wondering what the letter he left behind says about his state of mind.

600-Pound Blade Falls Off Wind Machine, Killing Orchard WorkerA citrus worker in California's Central Valley has died after a 600-pound blade from a wind machine broke loose and hit him.

California May Require Full-Day Kindergarten In All DistrictsAll California school districts would need to have full-day kindergarten by the 2021-22 school year if a new bill becomes law.

Chico Officers Released From HospitalPolice continue to investigate a mass overdose in Chico.

Monday's Show Info (11/14/19)

Dina KupferDina Kupfer reports and anchors Monday-Friday on CBS13 News and Good Day Sacramento.

Cody StarkCody Stark reports and anchors Monday-Friday on Good Day Sacramento.