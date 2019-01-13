Problem Intersection Causes Headaches For Neighbors As They Near 25 Accidents At Same LocationIt's been the site of repeated crashes for years, and now a stretch of road in Citrus Heights is leaving neighbors feeling helpless.

Officer Natalie Corona Remembered As Determined And Dedicated Young CopA day after her death, Natalie Corona is remembered as a shining light in her community.

Police: Three Lodi Stores Selling Tobacco To Minors BustedA decoy operation in Lodi ends with three clerks cited and one behind bars.

Mistaken Porch Pirate Blasted Online After Christmas Delivery Mix-UpThis wrongly-accused porch pirate hopes people will think twice before jumping to judgment online.

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

Sunday's Show Info (1/13/19)

Charity Pays Off Corporal Singh's Mortgage, Starts College Fund For Infant SonIn addition to paying off the family's home, the foundation also raised $50,000 in education money for Singh's 5-month-old son.

Corporal Ronil Singh's Watch Ends With Moving CeremonyPeople from around the world came to say farewell to Corporal Ronil Singh.

Snow Hammers The Sierra, Creating Fun And FearFor some, the snow is nothing but fun, for others, it's a headache.

Full Episode - 1/16/15