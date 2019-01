Leggings Workshop

1/12 11-4

2/17 11-4

Together Midtown

$90 (including materials)

sewshopsacramento.com

Wellness Weekend

Today & Tomorrow All Day

http://www.sac.coop

Exotic Auto Experiences at Denio’s

(916) 306-0816

For Tickets: exoticautoexperiences.com

https://exoticautoexperiences.com/

Guy’s for Lunch

1249 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Suite.150

Roseville

(916) 740-8424

http://www.guysforlunch.com

Impulse PDR

1110 Marshall Rd G, Vacaville, CA 95687

Saturday, January 12th Classes (10am & 3:30pm)

Saturday, January 19th at 1:00

Classes Cost $75

https://impulsepdrtraining.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=6844566&fbclid=IwAR1NzO8Dc9ebURB9AT8s4Uk6JFJL1Nm1RxQ2Xshqg6Jt1Jd_lDi98QoSxZw

Concrete Canoe Pour Day

Bainer Hall Rm 1205 @ University of California, Davis

Saturday, January 12th at 9am

https://www.facebook.com/events/2140874859302600/

Lacrosse Learn to Play

Bartholomew Park

10150 Franklin High Rd, Elk Grove, California 95757

Saturday, January 12th (11am-12:45pm)

FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/809673209368940/

Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Sacramento

Inderkum High Scool

2500 New Market Drive, Sacramento, CA

Additional time info:

Race Day Registration/Packet Pick-Up Opens 8am

Opening Ceremony 9am

Kids Superhero Dash for Dad 9:15am

5K Run/Walk 9:30am

1 Mile Walk 9:45am

Closing Remarks and Awards 10:45 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/562624457448940/

DOCO Second Saturday for January – Art Classes

The Shelf retail store – 405 K Street, Ste. 130

Saturday, January 12

Classes Start at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Michael Marks

Your Produce Man

Annual Awards Ceremony at The Taglyan Complex in Hollywood

Friday, April 5th, 2018

Doors open at 5:30 pm – Event starts at 6:30 pm

Party and book signing immediately follow.

Call: (323) 466-3310 or (800) 624-7907

Email: contests@authorservicesinc.com

RSVP online at http://www.WritersOfTheFuture.com

Learn 2 Dance

YEMAYA DANCE STUDIO

1791 Tribute Road, Suite B, Sacramento

http://www.yemayasalsa.com

Every Month:

2nd Saturday for Beginner Salsa

3rd Saturday for Beginner Bachata

https://www.facebook.com/events/543697326146313/