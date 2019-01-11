Friday's Show Info (1/11/19)

Charity Pays Off Corporal Singh's Mortgage, Starts College Fund For Infant SonIn addition to paying off the family's home, the foundation also raised $50,000 in education money for Singh's 5-month-old son.

Good Samaritan Speaks Out After Confronting Shoplifters With Concealed Carry GunA Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a Loomis security guard who was under attack by shoplifters. It happened Sunday night in a Raley's parking lot. The Calaveras County man told CBS13 exclusively he's had a concealed carry license for nearly 25 years but he'd never had to pull out his weapon until now.

Mistaken Porch Pirate Blasted Online After Christmas Delivery Mix-UpThis wrongly-accused porch pirate hopes people will think twice before jumping to judgment online.

Corporal Ronil Singh's Watch Ends With Moving CeremonyPeople from around the world came to say farewell to Corporal Ronil Singh.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Election Day May Become a Holiday in CaliforniaElection Day may become a holiday in California, meaning schools would close and state employees would get a paid day off.

CHP Officer Helps Deliver Baby Girl On Side Of Highway 99A CHP officer went above and beyond Monday, helping deliver a baby off of Highway 99.

Cpl. Ronil Singh’s Brother Speaks In Support Of Pres. Trump’s Plan To Secure BorderThe debate over national security continues a day after President Donald Trump addressed the nation urging lawmakers to address what he called a “crisis” at the US-Mexico border.

Former Coach, Radio Personality Arrested For Lewd Acts With MinorInvestigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.