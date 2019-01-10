SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Election Day may become a holiday in California, meaning schools would close and state employees would get a paid day off.

Assemblymember Evan Low introduced AB 177 on Wednesday. He’s asking the legislature to add the statewide general election to the list of state holidays. The statewide general election is required to happen the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of each even-numbered year.

If the statewide general election does get added to the list of state holidays, community colleges and public schools would be required to close. State employees, with specified exceptions, would get time off with pay.

Currently public schools are required to close on the following holidays:

January 1 (New Year’s Day)

The third Monday in January, or the Monday or Friday in the week which January 15 (MLK Day) occurs

The Monday or Friday of the week in which February 12 (Lincoln’s Birthday) occurs

The third Monday in February (Washington’s Birthday)

The last Monday in May (Memorial Day)

July 4

The first Monday in September (Labor Day)

November 11 (Veterans Day)

The fourth Thursday in November (Thanksgiving)

December 25 (Christmas)

All days appointed by the Governor for a public fast, thanksgiving, or holiday, and all special or limited holidays on which the Governor provides that the schools shall close.

All days appointed by the President as a public fast, thanksgiving, or holiday, unless it is a special or limited holiday.

Any other day designated as a holiday by the governing board of the school district.

Currently community colleges are required to close on the following holidays:

January 1 (New Year’s Day)

The third Monday in January (MLK Day)

February 12 (Lincoln’s Birthday)- if that day falls on a Tuesday school may close Monday or Friday

The third Monday in February (Washington’s Birthday)

The last Monday in May (Memorial Day)

July 4

The first Monday in September (Labor Day)

November 11 (Veterans Day)- if that day falls on a Tuesday school may close Monday or Friday

The fourth Thursday in November (Thanksgiving)

December 25 (Christmas)

Currently state employees are entitled to the following holidays: