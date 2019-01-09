Wednesday's Show Info (01/09/19)

3 Big Trucks Involved In Fatal Crash On Highway 99 Near StocktonA big rig driver was killed in an early morning crash involving two big rigs and a silage truck near Stockton on Tuesday.

14 People, Including 2 Infants, Rescued From Backcountry In Heavy Snow StormAs this weekend's storm dumped rain and snow, shutting down major roads, several families wanted to take advantage of the fresh power by 4-wheeling in the backcountry.

Cat Reunited With Owner After Missing For Over A YearBoogie Oogie the cat went missing back in October 2017. He was reunited with his owner on Tuesday.

Trespasser Caught On Camera Licking DoorbellThis suspect apparently doesn’t like to “ring” doorbells.

Former Coach, Radio Personality Arrested For Lewd Acts With MinorInvestigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.

Officials: Teacher Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principal's PartyDamage to the park totaled more than $2,300, including grills and tables that had to be replaced.

Search On In South Sacramento Neighborhood After Shooting Leaves Female DeadA search is on in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a shooting left at least one person hurt.

Man Killed In Yosemite Fall On Christmas Day IdentifiedA man who died after falling into a river at Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day has been identified.

Sun Country To Offer New Nonstop Flights From Sacramento To MinneapolisA new low-cost carrier will soon be flying out of Sacramento International Airport.