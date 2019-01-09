Former Coach, Radio Personality Arrested For Lewd Acts With MinorInvestigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.

3 Big Trucks Involved In Fatal Crash On Highway 99 Near StocktonA big rig driver was killed in an early morning crash involving two big rigs and a silage truck near Stockton on Tuesday.

Trespasser Caught On Camera Licking DoorbellThis suspect apparently doesn’t like to “ring” doorbells.

Officials: Teacher Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principal's PartyDamage to the park totaled more than $2,300, including grills and tables that had to be replaced.

Search On In South Sacramento Neighborhood After Shooting Leaves Female DeadA search is on in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a shooting left at least one person hurt.

Wednesday's Show Info (01/09/19)

Man Killed In Yosemite Fall On Christmas Day IdentifiedA man who died after falling into a river at Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day has been identified.

Sun Country To Offer New Nonstop Flights From Sacramento To MinneapolisA new low-cost carrier will soon be flying out of Sacramento International Airport.

Sacramento River Cats Holding Job Fairs For 2019 SeasonAre you looking for a seasonal or part-time job? The Sacramento River Cats will be holding two job fairs in the coming weeks to hire staff for their upcoming season.

14 People, Including 2 Infants, Rescued From Backcountry In Heavy Snow StormAs this weekend's storm dumped rain and snow, shutting down major roads, several families wanted to take advantage of the fresh power by 4-wheeling in the backcountry.