Mistaken Porch Pirate Blasted Online After Christmas Delivery Mix-UpThis wrongly-accused porch pirate hopes people will think twice before jumping to judgment online.

Former Coach, Radio Personality Arrested For Lewd Acts With MinorInvestigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.

Sacramento River Cats Holding Job Fairs For 2019 SeasonAre you looking for a seasonal or part-time job? The Sacramento River Cats will be holding two job fairs in the coming weeks to hire staff for their upcoming season.

Cpl. Ronil Singh’s Brother Speaks In Support Of Pres. Trump’s Plan To Secure BorderThe debate over national security continues a day after President Donald Trump addressed the nation urging lawmakers to address what he called a “crisis” at the US-Mexico border.

3 Big Trucks Involved In Fatal Crash On Highway 99 Near StocktonA big rig driver was killed in an early morning crash involving two big rigs and a silage truck near Stockton on Tuesday.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Roommate's $10 Million Winning Lottery TicketA Vacaville man was arrested Monday at the Sacramento Lottery office thinking he was cashing in on a big prize, that he reportedly stole from his roommate.

President Trump Cites Fallen Newman Officer's Death As Reason To Fund Border Wall ProjectThe President cited the recent death of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh to bolster his argument for $5.7 billion in border wall funding, in his national address Tuesday night.

Search On In South Sacramento Neighborhood After Shooting Leaves Female DeadA search is on in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a shooting left at least one person hurt.

Transgender Inmate Sues California Prison SystemA transgender inmate is suing California's prison system, alleging she was abused and demeaned by guards and spent nine months in solitary after reporting a cellmate had raped her.

Wednesday's Show Info (01/09/19)