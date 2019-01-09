Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From ice skating downtown to a California-inspired children’s festival to an adventurous scavenger hunt, there’s plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Celebrate California with the kids

On Sunday, join Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom for a family-friendly event celebrating all things California. A beach-themed dance party is on deck, along with kid DJs, workshops, desserts and more.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 12-3 p.m.

Where: California State Railroad Museum, 125 I St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Enjoy winter ice skating downtown

This weekend, head over to downtown Sacramento for some ice skating fun with the whole family. Skates are provided with ticket purchase and add-ons such as socks and gloves are available at an additional cost.

When: Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: 701 K St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Price: $13 (Regular Skate)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Scavenger hunt through the city

Last but not least, embark on a self-guided scavenger hunt around town, solving riddles and challenges along the way. Discover hidden gems as a family, while gaining insights and learning stories at many Sacramento historical sites.

Where: 980 Ninth St., Downtown Sacramento

Price: $24 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal