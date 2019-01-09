AUBURN (CBS13) — Problems continued for students and staff at Placer High School under investigation for hazing.

Tuesday night’s Junior Varsity game at against Nevada Union was canceled and the freshman teams played in their place. The district said several school staff has been placed on leave, and the JV team was banned from the court while police and the district look into allegations which have not yet been made public.

Many basketball fans at the game supported the school’s investigation.

“They are doing the right thing, that there is a reason to have an investigation into it and being that none of us know what it is it may be nothing, but it may have been a serious incident,” said one fan.

Hazing that causes serious bodily injury is illegal in California and can be prosecuted as a felony.

So far, no charges have been announced in the case.