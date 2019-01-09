SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are working to try and cap a gas line that ruptured after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning.
The scene is near Arden Way and Heritage Lane.
Sacramento Fire officials say reported just after 7 a.m. that a car had crashed and taken out a gas line in the area. One person had to be pulled out by first responders from the car; that person has been taken to the hospital.
One lane of westbound Arden Way is open at Heritage Lane. All eastbound lanes remain blocked.
A shelter-in-place order was in effect for the area. A PG&E crew capped the leak, but authorities expect the road to be closed for several hours.
Arden Fair Mall will be opening a couple hours late at noon instead of 10 a.m. due to the incident, police say.
The driver of the car that crashed is said to be in stable condition.