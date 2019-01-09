SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are working to try and cap a gas line that ruptured after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Arden Way and Heritage Lane.

Early morning crash on Arden leads to gas leak. Odor in the air bc of winds. Neighboring businesses told to shelter in place. Arden off ramp closed in both directions & Arden is closed to Challenge Rd. pic.twitter.com/XR168vVa7N — Cambi Brown (@CambiBrown) January 9, 2019

Sacramento Fire officials say reported just after 7 a.m. that a car had crashed and taken out a gas line in the area. One person had to be pulled out by first responders from the car; that person has been taken to the hospital.

One lane of westbound Arden Way is open at Heritage Lane. All eastbound lanes remain blocked.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for the area. A PG&E crew capped the leak, but authorities expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Arden Fair Mall will be opening a couple hours late at noon instead of 10 a.m. due to the incident, police say.

The driver of the car that crashed is said to be in stable condition.