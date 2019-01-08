Officials: Teacher Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principal's PartyDamage to the park totaled more than $2,300, including grills and tables that had to be replaced.

'Thank You California,' Governor Newsom Is Sworn In As 40th Governor, Celebrates Progressive PlansNewsom took the stage with his family by his side and a supermajority of Democrats in the legislature, celebrating his progressive plans for California.

Cops Eating Burgers Thwart In-N-Out Smash And GrabPolice enjoying burgers and fries saw the crime happen right in front of them.

Woman Stabbed To Death After She Stopped To Give Someone MoneyA woman trying to help what she thought was a needy mother and her baby has been fatally stabbed in Baltimore.

911 Dispatcher Takes Call That Her House Is On FireA Virginia 911 dispatcher was on duty Thursday morning when she got a call that her own house was on fire.

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/10 – 12/16/18Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz! Hollywood Reporter tells how The Flash‘s ‘Elseworlds’ episode paid homage to Smallville! TV Guide praises DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for proving it’s in a league of its own!

3 Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Azalya AndersonTwo men and a teenager have been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Sacramento County.

New(som) In Town: Governor-Elect's Family Moving Into Historic Governor's MansionCalifornia's first family will move into the historic mansion Monday, the day of Newsom's inauguration.

Corporal Ronil Singh's Watch Ends With Moving CeremonyPeople from around the world came to say farewell to Corporal Ronil Singh.