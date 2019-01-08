Daily List: 5 Things You Probably Knew About Elvis But Forgot
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/style/longterm/elvis/epquiz.htm?noredirect=on#no4

Elvis Quiz That Only A TRUE Fan Will Pass
https://www.magiquiz.com/quiz/only-a-true-elvis-fan-can-pass-this-trivia-quiz/

Dine Downtown Restaurant Week
January 11-21
Price: $35 for 3-course prix fixe meal
To Benefit: Social services and food literacy programs in Sacramento
Dine Downtown Restaurant Week: https://www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/dine-downtown/

Joe’s Crab Shack Dine Downtown Restaurant Week Menu:
https://www.godowntownsac.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/MENU_Joes-Crab-Shack-Dine-Downtown-2019-1-1.pdf

Joe’s Crab Shack:
https://www.joescrabshack.com/

Leggings Workshop
Jan. 12 – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Feb. 17 – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Together Midtown
Cost: $90 including materials
sewshopsacramento.com

Johnny Reno – The Sacramento King
Elvis Tribute Artist
https://www.gigmasters.com/impersonator/johnny-reno
http://www.johnnyrenoaselvis.com

La Cosecha by Mayahuel Dine Downtown Restaurant Week Menu:
https://www.godowntownsac.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2019_dine-downtown-menu.pdf

La Cosecha by Mayahuel:
http://lacosechasacramento.com/

Instagram: Modesto_minielvis
Email: modestominielvis@gmail.com
YouTube: the Andrew show #minielvis

Binchoyaki Dine Downtown Restaurant Week Menu:
https://www.godowntownsac.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/MENU_-Binchoyaki-Dine-Downtown-2019-1.pdf

Binchoyaki Main Website: http://binchoyaki.com/

“Waste Not, Want Not” Multimedia Art Gallery
On Display Thru January 16
Gallery Open Weekdays 8am-6pm
SMUD Gallery
6301 S Street, Sacramento
Admission is free
http://www.artbygonzalez.com

CIA at Copia
http://www.ciaatcopia.com or http://www.ciaatcopia.com/classes to book a cooking class
(707) 967-2500

International Sportsmen’s Expo
Jan 17-20
Cal Expo
https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/sacramento/

