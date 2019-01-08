SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on a shooting and suspect search in south Sacramento:

1:24 p.m.

Deputies have not been able to find the suspect in the shooting that left a female dead late Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they have broken down their perimeter of the area where they were searching for the suspect.

Investigators are continuing to work the case and will continue to try and find the suspect.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

11:15 a.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the person hurt in a shooting along Orchard Woods Circle has died.

The victim is a female, deputies say. Deputies responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found she had been shot once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A search is still on for the suspect, described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s. Deputies say he was seen running from the scene with a handgun.

9:39 a.m.

A search is on in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a shooting left at least one person hurt.

The scene is along the 7800 block of Orchard Woods Circle.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was first reported just after 9 a.m. Deputies have now set up a perimeter in the area and a K9 unit is helping search for the suspect.

Sheriffs Dept. investigating a shooting 7800 block of Orchard Woods in south Sac. Law enf perimeter is set up in area. K9 search underway for suspect. Plz avoid area. Call 911 to report suspicious activity. Will provide details and susp desc asap. pic.twitter.com/z0k0uhhsOP — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 8, 2019

The condition of the person hurt is not known at this time.

Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area if at all possible.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.