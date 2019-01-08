WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Are you looking for a seasonal or part-time job? The Sacramento River Cats will be holding two job fairs in the coming weeks to hire staff for their upcoming season.

The job fairs will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 9, starting at 9 a.m. both times at Raley Field in West Sacramento.

Jobs with open interviews for applications include:

• Concessions

• Cook

• Dishwasher

• Bartenders

• Suite Attendants

• Catering Servers

• Culinary

• Premium

• Merlinos

• EMS

• Parking

• Kids Zone

• Clubhouse & Dugout Attendant

• Ticket Office

• Control Room

• Merchandise

• Cat Crew

• Groundskeeping

• Warehouse

Interested applicants can submit applications online at the River Cats website prior to the job fairs.

More information can be found on River Cats’ Facebook Page.