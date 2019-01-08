Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18, 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s a Barbie world and she’s a Barbie girl… According to Reuters, Australian actress Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the first live-action feature film about the iconic and controversial doll. On Tuesday Warner Bros and Mattel announced that they will partner on “Barbie,” the movie about a doll that has been around for 60-years.

Robbie received an Oscar-nomination for starring as former Olympian, Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” and was also featured in “Suicide Squad,” a 2016 superhero movie.