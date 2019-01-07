NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A former assistant youth basketball coach and radio personality from North Highlands is behind bars, charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

Gregory Kosanke, 57, was previously charged with inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl. He was arrested last Friday by Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives and was already awaiting sentencing in the previous case.

On Dec. 4, he was convicted by a jury of two counts of child sexual assault.

He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail due to his charges. According to court records, he faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison for the previous case.

Kosanke was set to be sentenced on Jan. 4, the day he was arrested on the new charges.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward. Anyone who believes Gregory Kosanke may have had inappropriate contact with a child is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5194.