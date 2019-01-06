Sierra-at-Tahoe
1111 Sierra at Tahoe Rd
Twin Bridges, California
@SierraAtTahoe
https://www.sierraattahoe.com/

Cubing Competition
3301 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA 95650 US
January 6th starting at 9am
FREE
https://www.placertourism.com/events/saccubing-vi/

California State Home & Garden Show
January 4th, 5th & 6th
McClellan Conference Center
5411 Luce Ave., McClellan, CA

Joey Green
January 4th, 5th & 6th at 1:00pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/1673601052745456/?event_time_id=1673601066078788

Luxury Wedding Show
Today 12pm-4pm
Hyatt Regency 1209 L Street
$20 admission
http://www.LuxuryWeddingShows.com

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Fit Eats
1420 16th St., Ste 150
Sacramento, CA 95814
916.448.3287
fiteats.com

Evan’s Kitchen and Catering
855 57th St, Sacramento, CA
916.452.3896

 

