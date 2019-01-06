New(som) In Town: Governor-Elect's Family Moving Into Historic Governor's MansionCalifornia's first family will move into the historic mansion Monday, the day of Newsom's inauguration.

Cops Say A Would-Be Kidnapper Chased A Woman Into A Karate Studio... It Didn't End Well For HimA man tries to kidnap a woman by forcing her into his car, in north Charlotte, North Carolina. She breaks free, and runs into a nearby karate studio pleading for help.

New CA Lottery App Tells You If You're A WinnerThe California Lottery is making it easier for people to check if they won.

Sunday's Show Info (01/06/19)

Netflix Asking People To Stop Doing The 'Bird Box Challenge'The "Bird Box Challenge" is the first viral challenge of 2019 and Netflix is asking people to stop participating.

Parties, Concerts, And Kidchella: Gov.-Elect Gavin Newsom's Inauguration Festivities Start SundayFrom the steps of the Capitol to Old Sacramento, a series of celebrations are planned to welcome California's new governor.

Man Dead After Fatal Crash In Rancho MurietaCHP says a Sloughhouse man is dead after crashing into a house.

3 Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Azalya AndersonTwo men and a teenager have been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Sacramento County.

Stores Reopen In Paradise, Bringing Hope, Normalcy To Residents And Crews Now that mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted, residents are returning to Paradise along with cleanup crews and other utility companies.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.