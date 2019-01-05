GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Before hitting the snow, traffic along I-80 slowed to a stop leaving drivers waiting for hours. Chain controls were in effect starting east of Gold Run. Drivers ran into heavy snow just above 4,000.

Caltrans was forced to close the highway at times and turn people around as they worked to clear crashes and slide-outs.

“It looked like there was a car that got nailed by a train and some other crashes and stuff, but once we got through that it was no problem,” said Chad Ingersoll from Colfax.

But for those who did make it through the road hazards, the winter wonder didn’t disappoint. The fresh powder was perfect for family fun.

“Love it, love it. I like living in Colfax where I don’t have to deal with it every day, but close enough to come bring the kids up and play in it,” Ingersoll said as he watched his kids sled down a hill near Blue Canyon.

The resorts were packed as well. Skiers and snowboarders took full advantage as some three feet of snow fell throughout the day.

Back on the roads, as night fell, the darkness added another layer of worry.

“It was really scary,” said driver Bryana Insixiengmay making her way from Sacramento to Reno. “I didn’t even know it was going to be like this. I didn’t know there was going to be a snowstorm or anything like that. I was thinking we were going to go to the snow and it was going to be pretty mellow but not actual snow coming down,” she said.