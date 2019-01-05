Cops Say A Would-Be Kidnapper Chased A Woman Into A Karate Studio... It Didn't End Well For HimA man tries to kidnap a woman by forcing her into his car, in north Charlotte, North Carolina. She breaks free, and runs into a nearby karate studio pleading for help.

Good Samaritan Speaks Out After Confronting Shoplifters With Concealed Carry GunA Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a Loomis security guard who was under attack by shoplifters. It happened Sunday night in a Raley's parking lot. The Calaveras County man told CBS13 exclusively he's had a concealed carry license for nearly 25 years but he'd never had to pull out his weapon until now.

Lodi Animal Shelter At Capacity, Pushing For More AdoptionsThe animal shelter in Lodi is no longer accepting animals as the facility now finds itself at capacity.

Parties, Concerts, And Kidchella: Gov.-Elect Gavin Newsom's Inauguration Festivities Start SundayFrom the steps of the Capitol to Old Sacramento, a series of celebrations are planned to welcome California's new governor.

3 Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Azalya AndersonTwo men and a teenager have been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Sacramento County.

Newman Police Department Thanks Community For Support Before Funeral For Fallen OfficerFuneral services will be held in central California Saturday for Cpl. Ronil Singh, the police officer who authorities say was shot to death by a man in the country illegally.

Man Dead After Fatal Crash In Rancho MurietaCHP says a Sloughhouse man is dead after crashing into a house.

Netflix Asking People To Stop Doing The 'Bird Box Challenge'The "Bird Box Challenge" is the first viral challenge of 2019 and Netflix is asking people to stop participating.

Homeland Security Says DMV Did Not Comply With REAL ID Regulations, 2.3M IDs Already IssuedCalifornians must now submit two documents proving their residency. For the 2.3 million people who already got their REAL ID, they will have to submit a second document when they renew their ID.

Stores Reopen In Paradise, Bringing Hope, Normalcy To Residents And Crews Now that mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted, residents are returning to Paradise along with cleanup crews and other utility companies.