Stockton Police Use Shotspotter Technology To Locate New Year's Eve GunfireSeveral people in Stockton not only saw fireworks as people rang in the New Year, but they also heard a lot of celebratory gunfire.

Netflix Asking People To Stop Doing The 'Bird Box Challenge'The "Bird Box Challenge" is the first viral challenge of 2019 and Netflix is asking people to stop participating.

Authorities: Body Found At Livermore Landfill Left By Garbage TruckAuthorities say the body of a woman found in a Northern California landfill was transported there in a garbage truck.

3 Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Azalya AndersonTwo men and a teenager have been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Sacramento County.

Jerry Brown Moving To County That Never Supported Him PoliticallyGovernor Brown has picked his next home in the rolling hills of rural Colusa County. It's a big change ahead for the governor as he fades from public life.

Daryl Dragon, Captain Of Captain & Tennille, Dead At 76Daryl Dragon, the cap-wearing "Captain" of Captain & Tennille who teamed with then-wife Toni Tennille on such easy listening hits as "Love Will Keep Us Together" and "Muskrat Love," died Wednesday. He was 76.

Police: 4 People Arrested In Stockton For Attacking Store Clerk, 2 On The RunFour people are behind bars after they attacked a convenient store clerk, say police.

What Is Caltrans Doing To Stop Wrong-Way Drivers?Four people are recovering from an early morning accident on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Parks Close Due To Health, Safety ConcernsOverflowing trash and human waste and other unsafe visitor conditions have prompted Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California to close to the public.

Thursday's Show Info (01/02/19)