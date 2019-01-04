Daily List: 3 Ways to Snack For Better Health
https://www.consumerreports.org/snacks/snack-for-better-health/
TRIFECTA NUTRITION
Website: trifectanutrition.com
Instagram: @emmie_satrazemis
Slow Cooker French Toast
https://www.myfearlesskitchen.com/slow-cooker-french-toast/
TRIFECTA NUTRITION
Website: trifectanutrition.com
Instagram: @emmie_satrazemis
Free First Saturday, Jan. 5
Natural History Museum
5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin
Sierra College Natural History Museum
https://www.sierracollege.edu/about-us/beyond-the-classroom/nat-hist-museum/index.php
WEATHERMAN UMBRELLA
https://weathermanumbrella.com/
California State Home & Garden Show
January 4th, 5th & 6th
McClellan Conference Center
5411 Luce Ave., McClellan, CA
Joey Green
January 4th, 5th & 6th at 1:00pm
http://www.calstateshows.com/
SacAnime Winter 2019
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
January 4th, 5th & 6th
Full Weekend $41
Family Four Full Weekend $31/each
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2146730/
Kidchella
Sun, January 6, 2019
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
California State Railroad Museum
125 I Street
Sacramento, CA 95814