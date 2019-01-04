FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — She lost her home to the Camp Fire, but today one woman has a reason to smile.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in French Camp where they found a man sitting in a stolen car with a dog. Deputies identified the dog as Ocean, stolen along with the car from Oroville.

They contacted the dog’s owner, who was thrilled to be reunited with Ocean and her car.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Foundation presented the woman with a $50 check and The Doghouse, a nearby dog care facility, gave Ocean a new 30-pound bag of food.

Deputies arrested Gaulberto Gonzales at the scene. He’s facing numerous charges including grand theft dog.