SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Big news for the Sacramento/Roseville market. According to the moving company U-Haul, Sacramento/Roseville (grouped together as one market) is its leading Growth City in America for 2018.

Each year, U-Haul calculates its Growth City winner by looking at the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a city versus leaving that city. U-Haul says arrivals accounted for 51.8% of all one-way moving truck traffic in Sacramento/Roseville, making it the net number one city in the nation for do-it-yourself movers.

“This market is an attractive option for those who have been priced out of the Bay Area,” stated Aaron Anderson, U-Haul Company of East Sacramento president. “There has been out-migration from parts of the Bay Area in recent years, but many movers are remaining in-state because they can find affordability in Sacramento and Roseville. Commuters can be 90 minutes from their jobs and enjoy close-knit communities.”

Following Sacramento/Roseville on the national top five list:

Springs, TX (2)

Manhattan, NY (3)

Harrisburg, PA (4)

Grand Rapids/Wyoming, MI (5)

Other California cities that made the list: