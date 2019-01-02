Lanes Of Westbound Highway 50 Blocked Near Bradshaw Road Due To Fatal CrashAt least one person has died following a rollover crash on westbound Highway 50 near Bradshaw Road.

New Year's Day Jackpot Is 8th Largest In Mega Millions HistoryTonight's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $425 million, making it the 8th largest in that lottery's history. The cash option is an estimated $254.6 million.

Hit-And-Run Suspect Gets Trapped Between Truck And WallA suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested after getting himself into an embarrassing predicament.

CHP: Snow Seekers Playing Dangerously Close To FreewaysIt may look like fun and games, but Caltrans and CHP officials say playing in the snow just off the freeway is dangerous and illegal.

Expert: Weight Gain Apparently Related To When We EatIf you're like many people, you're starting off 2019 with a couple of standard traditions, like football and dieting. Most of us know what we should be eating, but do you know when you should be eating?

Stockton and Auburn Kmart Stores Closing In March, Liquidation Sales Start In Two WeeksThe Kmart on East Mariposa Road in Stockton and Bell Road in Auburn are two of 80 stores owned by Sears Holding Corp. that will close by the end of March. Liquidation sales will reportedly start in two weeks.

Police: 4 People Arrested In Stockton For Attacking Store Clerk, 2 On The RunFour people are behind bars after they attacked a convenient store clerk, say police.

Netflix Announces 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Release DateIt's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July.

6-Year-Old Oakland Girl Wounded By Celebratory GunfireA 6-year-old girl was struck in the head by what police say was a celebratory gunfire bullet during New Year's Eve parties in Northern California.

First West Coast Baby Born In 2019 Arrived At Sutter Roseville Seconds After MidnightThe first baby born on the West Coast arrived at Sutter Roseville seconds after midnight! 12:00:08 to be exact.