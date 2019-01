LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – Kobe and Vanessa Bryant are having their fourth baby in 2019, and the new addition is another girl!

The 40-year-old retired NBA legend made the announcement this morning on his Instagram. He wrote: “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch#daddysprincesses #love #2019”

The Bryants didn’t mention when the little girl is due.