NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City may have ended 2018 with the fewest homicides in decades, but it didn’t take long into 2019 to register a sad statistic: the first killing of the new year.

The New York Police Department said it happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn.

A 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a fifth-floor hallway of a Stanley Avenue building. It’s in a public housing complex in the East New York area.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

As for last year, preliminary police data provided to The Associated Press showed that as of Sunday, there were five fewer killings than the 292 recorded in 2017.

Two homicides were reported Monday, in Manhattan and Queens.

