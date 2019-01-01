SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings return home tonight to play the Portland Trail Blazers in an attempt to gain some ground in the Western Conference.

The Kings lost against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

As of Tuesday, the Kings are 9th in the Western Conference- trailing the Spurs by a game and the Trail Blazers by 2 games. They’re 5 games behind both the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, who are tied for 1st in the conference. The top 8 teams make the playoffs.

In the Pacific Division, the Kings are in 4th place. The team trails the Lakers by 1.5 games, the Clippers by 2 games, and the Warriors by 5.

Tip-off Tuesday is at 6 pm.

The game against the Trail Blazers is the start of a 4-game home stand. The Kings host the Nuggets Thursday at 7 pm, the Warriors Saturday at 7 pm, and the Magic Monday at 7 pm.