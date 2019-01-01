SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people are recovering from an early morning accident on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

Fortunately, none of their injuries are considered to be major. It’s the latest crash being blamed on a wrong-way driver.

What is Caltrans doing to prevent these type of crashes?

More than a dozen Sacramento-area on-ramps are now equipped with larger “do not enter” signs and sensors that alert the CHP when a wrong way driver is detected.

“If a vehicle is driving the wrong way up a ramp it automatically sets off the blinking wrong way sign with LED lights and also takes a photograph of the vehicle,” said CHP spokesperson Gilbert Mohtes-Chan.

The agency is also installing millions of red plastic reflectors on state highways aimed in the wrong direction to make it obvious to wrong-way drivers they’ve made a mistake. Researchers are now trying to determine if the efforts are working.

Installation of the new warning signals began in 2015 after 24-people died in wrong-way crashes in the Sacramento and San Diego areas.