SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two town hall meetings are being held this week at Arden Fair Mall to address the recent fights involving hundreds of teens.

The two nights of chaos and violence at Arden Fair left some people badly injured as they ran for the exits, including a 2-year-old boy who suffered a broken leg.

The town hall meetings are only for store managers and will not be open to the public. Mall officials say they plan to meet with the mayor’s office to come up with a long-term plan.

A representative for the mall issued a statement today that reads, in part:

“We will continue to work with our civic partners to develop proactive measures to provide a place for the entire community to enjoy safely. We are currently exploring multiple short-term and long-term plans to provide such an environment.”