SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a freeway shooting on Highway 50 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Westbound Highway 50 is now back open after it was closed early Monday morning for a shooting investigation.

According to a CHP statement, a 22-year old man driving an Acura SUV, was shot on westbound Highway 50 between highway 99 and the 15th Street exit just before 9 p.m. Sunday. He is described as being in stable condition, although the extent of his injuries is not known.

Man Shot While Driving On Highway 50 In Sacramento

Traffic slowed on Highway 99 as police investigated the shooting Monday.

Officers returned to the area around 2:30 a.m. Monday to look for evidence. The northbound Highway 99 transition to westbound Highway 50 was closed as a result.

 

 