Daily List: 5 Toasts To Help You Ring In the New Year

https://www.bhg.com/holidays/new-years/crafts/new-years-toasts/

Here is a link to the GOLD Line Train schedule:

http://www.sacrt.com/schedules/current/routes/R507.htm

New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular

Tonight

6pm-9pm: Family-Friendly Activities

9pm: Fireworks Finale

The Old Sacramento Waterfront

http://nyesacramento.com/

ZEST VEGAN KITCHEN

http://www.zestvegankitchen.com

Noon Year Festival

Today

10am-2pm

Crocker Art Museum

216 O St, Sacramento

Free for Everyone

http://www.crockerart.org

Last day to be a baby’s first Santa:

Donate online to Sacramento Life Center’s Baby Basket Drive!

http://www.saclife.org