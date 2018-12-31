Comments
Daily List: 5 Toasts To Help You Ring In the New Year
Here is a link to the GOLD Line Train schedule:
New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular
ZEST VEGAN KITCHEN
Noon Year Festival
Last day to be a baby’s first Santa:
Daily List: 5 Toasts To Help You Ring In the New Year
https://www.bhg.com/holidays/new-years/crafts/new-years-toasts/
Here is a link to the GOLD Line Train schedule:
http://www.sacrt.com/schedules/current/routes/R507.htm
New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular
Tonight
6pm-9pm: Family-Friendly Activities
9pm: Fireworks Finale
The Old Sacramento Waterfront
http://nyesacramento.com/
ZEST VEGAN KITCHEN
http://www.zestvegankitchen.com
Noon Year Festival
Today
10am-2pm
Crocker Art Museum
216 O St, Sacramento
Free for Everyone
http://www.crockerart.org
Last day to be a baby’s first Santa:
Donate online to Sacramento Life Center’s Baby Basket Drive!
http://www.saclife.org