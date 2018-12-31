REDDING (CBS13) – Two men have been arrested in Redding after they allegedly stole FEMA trailers that were supposed to house victims of the Camp Fire.

Both trailers were reportedly stolen from a mobile home and RV park in Redding. A witness says he saw one of the suspects hitch a trailer to his SUV and take off, according to a statement from Redding police.

Police eventually arrested the suspect. Their investigation then led them to the home of the suspect’s brother where they reportedly found a second stolen trailer.

Wayne Bergman was booked into the Shasta County Jail for theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Crouchley was booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and a violation of probation.