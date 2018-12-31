DRAWBRIDGE (KPIX 5) — Ghostly echoes helped tell the tale of a place where its history was, at times, as murky as the San Francisco Bay waters that now threaten it.

KPIX 5 got special permission from the federal government to go on a rare tour of a place that few people know exist and fewer still have ever visited. We visited Drawbridge, the Bay Area’s only ghost town.

“It’s the most relaxing place in the world,” said long-gone Drawbridge resident Nelly Dollin on an archived tape.

Though it doesn’t look like it now, people called Drawbridge home for more than a century as they built lives on its marsh mud.

