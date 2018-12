Remembering Former CBS13 And Good Day Anchor Chris BurrousChris Burrous, a former anchor for Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 morning show, was found dead in Glendale on Thursday. He was 43.

With New Law Changing Pet Custody, Who Gets The Dog In The Divorce?Starting on the first of the new year, a new law allows a judge to decide which parent gets to keep the animal.

Man Suspected In Fatal Crash Identified As Ivan Dimov, 41, Of AntelopeAuthorities say a DUI suspect led them on a short chase in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning before crashing and killing the driver of another vehicle.

Deputy Alan SanchezCody got coffee with a cop this morning. But this time, it was none other than former Good Day reporter Alan Sanchez. Alan is now San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department Deputy Sanchez.

The CW | Premiere WeekMonday, January 13th is a big day for CW fans! The week of the 13th will bring us plenty of new programming and a visit from one of our old faves.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Track Santa On His Christmas Eve Journey To California Using NORADAn annual tradition continues on Christmas Eve, despite a partial government shutdown, as NORAD helps families track Santa's journey.