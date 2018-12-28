Former CBS13 And Good Day Anchor Chris Burrous Dies At Age 43Chris Burrous, former anchor for Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 morning show, has died. He was 43.

Marysville Police Chief Buys Boys New Bicycles After Their Donated Bikes Were StolenThe Marysville Police department acted quickly this holiday season to ensure local boys did not have their Christmas stolen from a "Grinch Thief."

A Memorial Fund Has Been Started For Fallen Corporal Ronil SinghThe Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association (SSDA) established a memorial fund for fallen Newman police officer Ronil Singh, just hours after Singh was killed in the line of duty.

FDA Issues Warning About AvocadosThere’s a health alert involving avocados. The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to thoroughly wash the outside skin of every avocado, even though we just eat the inside.

Rebuilding Paradise May Take 10-20 Years, But Victims Are In Desperate Need For Housing NowThousands of wildfire victims forced out of their homes in Paradise are still stuck without a place to live in the middle of a severe housing shortage.

WATCH: Military Homecoming Surprises Mom At Sacramento Kings GameThere’s no place like home for the holidays and tonight a seaman from Sacramento is spending Christmas with his family, after a surprise reunion that captured the world’s attention.

Texas Teen Travels A Long Way To Hand-Deliver Donations To Camp Fire VictimsA teenager from Houston, Texas made a special trip to help the victims of the Camp Fire.

Man Suspected In Fatal Crash Identified As Ivan Dimov, 41, Of AntelopeAuthorities say a DUI suspect led them on a short chase in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning before crashing and killing the driver of another vehicle.

