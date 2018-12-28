CHICAGO (CBS) — In one of the most unusual thefts you’ll ever see a man walked into a pet store in Marion, Illinois, and was caught on camera stuffing a giant plastic shell down his pants.

He then walked out without paying for the large reptile rock.

The store, of course, has seen shoplifting before but nothing like this.

“I couldn’t believe that’s what he chose to take, out of all the things in here,” a shop worker said. “There’s so many more things in here that are just the same size and ten times more expensive. You’d think they’d go for something more costly than jail time. He must have needed it really bad. Hopefully it was a gift for somebody if he needed it that bad.”

The value of the item is about $40.