Daily List: 3 Things You Can Borrow From Hotels
https://www.travelchannel.com/interests/top-hotels/photos/7-unique-things-you-can-borrow-from-hotels
Sheldon Wine Shop
8361 Sheldon Rd
Elk Grove
(916) 714-9828
https://www.gilmooreoil.com/
Mad Science of Sacramento Valley
(916) 779-0390
https://sacramento.madscience.org/
AFRICAN ORIGIN
https://african-origin.business.site/
Holiday Clean-Up Hacks
https://twomenandatruck.com/
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
5194 Commons Drive #110
Rocklin
(916) 660-9591
https://www.mooyah.com/
Oteria Moto + Bar + Caffe
4364 Town Center Blvd. #124
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
(916) 573-6200
Maidu Museum & Historic Site
Extended Hours & Special Children’s Activities
Today-Saturday Dec. Dec. 29
1970 Johnson Ranch Drive
Roseville
(916) 774-5934
https://www.roseville.ca.us/government/departments/library/maidu_museum_historic_site
DIAPERS & WIPES DONATION STATIONS THROUGH JAN 31
Summit Funding- 9250 Laguna Springs Drive, Elk Grove, California
Keller Williams Realty-9250 Laguna Springs Drive, Elk Grove, California
Keller Williams Realty- 2277 Fair Oaks Blvd #195, Sacramento, CA 95825
New Songs School of Music- 10481 Grant Line Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624
Hacker Lab- 1715 I St, Sacramento, CA 95811
The Urban Hive- 1601 Alhambra Blvd #100, Sacramento, CA
Megabliss Real Estate Inc.- 500 Capitol Mall #2350, Sacramento, CA 95814
FROM KIDS TO BABIES
https://www.fromkidstobabies.org/
Twitter
https://mobile.twitter.com/fromkidstobabes
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/fromkidstobabies/?hl=en