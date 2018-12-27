A Memorial Fund Has Been Started For Fallen Corporal Ronil SinghThe Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association (SSDA) established a memorial fund for fallen Newman police officer Ronil Singh, just hours after Singh was killed in the line of duty.

Man Suspected In Fatal Crash Identified As Ivan Dimov, 41, Of AntelopeAuthorities say a DUI suspect led them on a short chase in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning before crashing and killing the driver of another vehicle.

Parents Fuming Over HOA Letter Discouraging Kids Playing Outside HomeThe letter discourages children playing outdoors on neighborhood streets and even suggests parents take their kids to a nearby park.

Deadly Rancho Cordova House Explosion, 10 Years LaterTen years ago, a natural gas explosion killed a man in his home and injured several others, leaving PG&E to blame.

Thursday's Show Info (12/27/18)

WATCH: Military Homecoming Surprises Mom At Sacramento Kings GameThere’s no place like home for the holidays and tonight a seaman from Sacramento is spending Christmas with his family, after a surprise reunion that captured the world’s attention.

Gov. Jerry Brown Issues Christmas Eve Pardons And CommutationsGov. Jerry Brown continued his Christmas tradition of dispensing second chances to convicted felons, issuing 143 pardons and 131 commutations on Monday.

Camp Fire Survivors Get Special Retreat, Gifts, And Fun In DanvilleThe Franciscan Friars of San Damiano Retreat opened its doors to 137 Paradise residents Tuesday, in support of their perseverance.

Police: Altercation Leads To Shooting In Vacaville; 17-Year-Old Killed, Man ArrestedA 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting during an altercation early Monday morning.

Wednesday's Show Info (12/26/18)