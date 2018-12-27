SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teenager from Houston, Texas made a special trip to help the victims of the Camp Fire.

Rafe Kotalik, 13, is an Eagle Scout in Texas. He created a donation drive for the victims of the Camp Fire, then flew with his dad John to Sacramento to deliver the items.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies who work at the airport coordinated to have the packages transferred off them plane and helped Kotalik and his father to their rental truck.