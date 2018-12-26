Man Suspected In Fatal Crash Identified As Ivan Dimov, 41, Of AntelopeAuthorities say a DUI suspect led them on a short chase in Midtown Sacramento early Monday morning before crashing and killing the driver of another vehicle.

FDA Issues Warning About AvocadosThere’s a health alert involving avocados. The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to thoroughly wash the outside skin of every avocado, even though we just eat the inside.

Gov. Jerry Brown Issues Christmas Eve Pardons And CommutationsGov. Jerry Brown continued his Christmas tradition of dispensing second chances to convicted felons, issuing 143 pardons and 131 commutations on Monday.

Police: Altercation Leads To Shooting In Vacaville; 17-Year-Old Killed, Man ArrestedA 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting during an altercation early Monday morning.

Mariah Carey Surprises Local FamilyA cul-de-sac just off Dovewood Court in Orangevale is known for its elaborate Christmas displays. One homeowner with a tribute to Mariah Carey got a special call from the queen of Christmas herself.

Home For Christmas: Navy Seaman Surprises Family At Sacramento Kings GameA heartwarming holiday gift was given at the Golden 1 Center Sunday night.

Statue Of Baby Jesus Back In Church’s Manger 87 Years After Being StolenThe baby Jesus was mailed in a box last month to Our Lady of Grace Church.

NYPD And LAPD Wade Into ‘Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie’ Debate

Christmas Eve Shoppers Brave Wet Weather, Crowds in SacramentoLast-minute Christmas shoppers braved wet weather and mind numbing mall traffic on Monday evening.

Male, Female, Nonbinary Licenses Offered Starting January 1California driver's licenses and identification cards will have three gender options starting January 1.